Agriculture Ex-Minister Punches Holes in Parish Development Model

Whereas the PDM’s primary focus is on increasing agricultural output and value addition, Ms Mwesigye said she rather expected Government to start dissuading people from relying on agriculture since it was no longer the most viable means of improving livelihoods, given the global climatic effects on land.
Agriculture Ex-Minister Punches Holes in Parish Development Model12 Jul 2022, 14:10 Comments 87 Views Kabale, Western Region, Uganda Agriculture Updates
Former Minister of Agriculture Hope Mwesigye addresses journalists at Kikungiri C.O.U in Kabale District
