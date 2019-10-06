Agriculture Minister Asks Farmers To Embrace Organic Farming

In short
In fighting pests, the Uganda Organic Agriculture Policy stipulates that farmers should use plant combinations technically known as bio-rational to dispel pests and disease causing agents from their crops fields.
Agriculture Minister Asks Farmers To Embrace Organic Farming6 Oct 2019, 13:33 Comments 237 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Agriculture Minister Asks Farmers To Enroll For Organic Farming agriculture minister vincent ssempijja
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.