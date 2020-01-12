Ezekiel Ssekweyama
09:46

Agriculture Minister Cautions Farmers Against Unguided Inter Cropping

12 Jan 2020, 09:45 Comments 189 Views Kalungu District, Uganda Business and finance Interview

In short
Addressing farmers in Kalungu district on Saturday, Ssempijja explained that the unguided practice of inter-cropping is affecting greatly productivity in many parts of the country and thereby giving a wrong impression of agriculture.

 

Tagged with: Cautions on Inter cropping Efforts to Improve Uganda's Export Earnings Low Farm yields minister of agriculture vincent ssempijja
Mentioned: Ministry of Agriculture Animal Industry and Fisheries MAAIF

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.