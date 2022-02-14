Agriculture Minister Discourages Small Holder Farmers in Kigezi from Tea Growing

In short
The Agriculture Minister, Frank Tumwebaze, says that tea growing is unprofitable for small holder farmers. He told URN that the ministry is aware how many households in Kigezi especially Kanungu district own between 0.2-0.8 meters of land.
Frank Tumwebaze, the Minister for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries speaking to our reporter
