Agriculture Ministry Gazettes Contested Arapai Cattle Market to Soroti District

In short
The ministry repossessed over 200 acres of Land in Arapai last year, amidst contention, after Soroti City Councilors locked horns with the district leadership for demolishing weekly market structures at Amukaru, an area belonging to Aloet Ward in Soroti City.
Agriculture Ministry Gazettes Contested Arapai Cattle Market to Soroti District2 Feb 2022, 14:44 Comments 77 Views Soroti, Uganda Business and finance Updates
Women buying cabbage transported from Mbale to Arapai Cattle Market, the prices ranged from 400 - 1000 shillings per cabbage Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.