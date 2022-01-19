Agriculture Ministry Halts Eviction of Pastoralists in Nwoya Over FMD Outbreak

In short
Nwoya is among the four districts in Acholi and Lango Sub-regions that was supposed to start evicting pastoralists who were illegally occupying government land following an order issued by Gen. David Muhoozi, the state Minister for Internal Affairs last week.
Agriculture Ministry Halts Eviction of Pastoralists in Nwoya Over FMD Outbreak19 Jan 2022, 20:17 Comments 115 Views Nwoya, Uganda Northern Business and finance Agriculture Updates
Long horned Ankole Cattle being grazed for fattening in Okidi Parish, Atiak Subcounty in Amuru District.
In short
Tagged with: Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) balaalo herdsmen
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.