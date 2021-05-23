Agriculture Ministry Intensifies Research on Hass Avocado

In short
Hass Avocado is a variety said to be incredibly nutritious and containing potassium, heart-healthy acids as well as fibre. The variety with a dark green coloured rough surface matures after two years and a single mature tree can produce more than 500kg fruits under good agronomic management practices.
Agriculture Ministry Intensifies Research on Hass Avocado23 May 2021, 12:19 Comments 57 Views Mayuge, Uganda Agriculture Report
In short
Tagged with: access avocado crop demand extension farmer international market production research service tree yield
Mentioned: Hamza Musubika Hass Hillary Agaba Mayuge
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.