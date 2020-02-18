Agriculture Ministry Officials Named in Export Corruption Scandal

In short
Agusse Kalimba, a hot pepper farmer and exporter named Paul Mwambu, the Commissioner Crop Inspection and Certification and the Principal Assistant Inspector Jovernice Kwesiga Fokushaba, as some of the officials in the Ministry of Agriculture that continue to frustrate their work by demanding for undocumented fees.
Agriculture Ministry Officials Named in Export Corruption Scandal18 Feb 2020, 16:47 Comments 178 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Report
In short
Tagged with: fruit and vegetable exporters ministry of agriculture
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.