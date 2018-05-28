Agriculture Ministry Officials Resist Eviction on Disputed Land

In short
On Saturday morning, the Aviation Police on directives of the civil aviation authority demolished houses where the Ministry of Agriculture officials were residing. They alleged that the eviction was meant to create space for expansion of Entebbe international airport.
Agriculture Ministry Officials Resist Eviction on Disputed Land28 May 2018, 19:43 Comments 200 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: evictions ministry of agriculture compensation
Mentioned: civil aviation authority aviation police
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.