Agriculture Ministry Officials Resist Eviction on Disputed Land

28 May 2018, 19:43 Comments 200 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Report
Some of the property of the evicted Ministry of Agriculture staff in Entebbe. Lubulwa Henry

On Saturday morning, the Aviation Police on directives of the civil aviation authority demolished houses where the Ministry of Agriculture officials were residing. They alleged that the eviction was meant to create space for expansion of Entebbe international airport.

 

