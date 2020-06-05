Agriculture Ministry Ponders Forceful Eviction of Encroachers from Shorelines

In short
State Minister for Agriculture Hellen Adoa Says that many of the encroachers have failed to heed to calls to vacate the shoreline, threatening the natural resources and their habitats. According to Adoa, all the lakes are now covered with floating islands that descended from the weakening shorelines as a result of human activity.
Agriculture Ministry Ponders Forceful Eviction of Encroachers from Shorelines5 Jun 2020, 18:42 Comments 115 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
One of the minstry of works ferries uprooting part of the floating islands along Masese landing site.
