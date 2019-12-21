Okello Emmanuel
15:20

Agriculture Ministry Rolls Out ACDP Project in Bunyoro

21 Dec 2019, 15:14 Comments 152 Views Hoima, Uganda Agriculture Misc Updates

In short
The World Bank funded project whose overall objective is to raise on-farm productivity, production, and marketable volumes of selected agricultural commodities (maize, beans, rice, cassava and coffee) will benefit the districts of Hoima, Kikuube, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kibaale and Masindi.

 

Tagged with: Agricultural Cluster Development Program Farmers Productivity

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.