Agriculture Ministry Rolls Out ACDP Project in Bunyoro

In short
The World Bank funded project whose overall objective is to raise on-farm productivity, production, and marketable volumes of selected agricultural commodities (maize, beans, rice, cassava and coffee) will benefit the districts of Hoima, Kikuube, Kiryandongo, Kakumiro, Kibaale and Masindi.
Agriculture Ministry Rolls Out ACDP Project in Bunyoro21 Dec 2019, 15:14 Comments 152 Views Hoima, Uganda Agriculture Misc Updates
Tagged with: Agricultural Cluster Development Program Farmers Productivity
