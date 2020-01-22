In short
The 4P model was applied in Kalangala to bring together 1,300 oil palm outgrowing farmers, the Government of Uganda through the Vegetable Oil Development Project, the funders from the International Fund for Agricultural Development and the Private partners who include oil Palm Uganda Limited.
Agriculture Ministry to Adopt 4P Production Model for Major Cash Crops
22 Jan 2020
Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries - MAAIF
vegetable oil development program
