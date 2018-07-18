Agriculture Ministry To Institute Mechanization Zones

The minister of agriculture, animal industry and fisheries, Hon. Vincent Ssempijja starts one of the tractors that was being exhibited at the national agricultural and trade show in Jinja district on Tuesday. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Speaking at the official launch of the 26th, Agricultural and Trade show in Jinja district on Tuesday, Ssempijja attributed the low productivity in the agricultural sector to small outputs by farmers who cannot plough enough land using hoes.