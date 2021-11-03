Joan Akello
Agriculture Ministry, UPDF Distribute Impounded Fish to Prisoners, Vulnerable Persons

Prisons and police officers who received the impounded immature fish

The fisheries directorate at the agriculture ministry and the Uganda People's Defence Forces Fisheries Protection Unit-FPU has today, Wednesday , distributed some of the impounded immature fish to Uganda Prisons Services and the vulnerable who include orphans and widows within Kampala Metropolitan area.

 

