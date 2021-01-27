Agriculture Sector Allocated UGX 1.5 Trillion to Boost Agro-production

In short
Under the Agri-led Interventions, the government intends to spend 200 Billion Shillings to increase production and productivity, increase agro-processing, increase market access and competitiveness of products as well as strengthen coordination among the different departments.
Agriculture Sector Allocated UGX 1.5 Trillion to Boost Agro-production27 Jan 2021, 08:10 Comments 154 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Updates
