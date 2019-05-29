AIGP Asuman Mugenyi, the Operations Director in Uganda Police Force. He has been named in Land grabbing in Rakai district

In short

Close to 30 residents of Lwamaboga, Kateerero and Lugongo villages in Byakabanda Sub County, Rakai district are accusing Mugenyi of grabbing a chunk of public land in the area where he is currently evicting residents to set up eucalyptus plantations.