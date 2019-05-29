In short
Close to 30 residents of Lwamaboga, Kateerero and Lugongo villages in Byakabanda Sub County, Rakai district are accusing Mugenyi of grabbing a chunk of public land in the area where he is currently evicting residents to set up eucalyptus plantations.
AIGP Asuman Mugenyi Cited in Rakai Land Dispute29 May 2019, 13:50 Comments 147 Views Byakabanda, Uganda Human rights Crime Misc Updates
AIGP Asuman Mugenyi, the Operations Director in Uganda Police Force. He has been named in Land grabbing in Rakai district
