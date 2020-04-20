In short
Andrew Ssenyonga, the Mukono District LC V Chairperson faults leaders who are trying to politicize the matter of food distribution, saying they are only looking for cheap popularity.
AIGP Yiga Reject Calls to Distribute Donated Food to Mukono Resident Top story20 Apr 2020, 16:45 Comments 129 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Security Local government Report
Former AIGP Fred YIga and the RDC Fred Bamwiine recieving maize flour from Abacus parental drugs limited a pharmacutical company.
In short
Tagged with: AIGP Yiga Quash Public Appeal on Distributing Donated Food Mukono District Covid-19 Task Force The retired Assistant Inspector General of Police-AIGP
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.