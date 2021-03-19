Air Borne Mineral Survey Lauched in Karamoja

In short
According to Opendi, the exercise which is expected to start next week will run for three weeks and it will cost the government 80 Billion Shillings.
Air Borne Mineral Survey Lauched in Karamoja19 Mar 2021, 11:19 Comments 138 Views Business and finance Crime Environment Updates
State Minister for Minerals Ms Sarah Opendi and State Minister for works Peter Lokeris take agroup photo with Karamoja leaders after launching the Airbone mineral Survey in Hotel African in Moroto.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.