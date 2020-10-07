Air Bound Passengers Decry COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

In short
Several passengers say that getting a valid negative PCR test certificate within the stipulated time before a flight is a hurdle. According to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority-UCAA, all returning and departing passengers must have tested negative for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before traveling.
Air Bound Passengers Decry COVID-19 Travel Restrictions7 Oct 2020, 13:51 Comments 209 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Security Health Report
