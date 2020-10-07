Joan Akello
Air Bound Passengers Decry COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

7 Oct 2020, 13:51 Comments 209 Views Entebbe, Uganda Business and finance Security Health Report
Some of the incoming and outgoing passengers with their meeters and greeters at Entebbe Airport

Several passengers say that getting a valid negative PCR test certificate within the stipulated time before a flight is a hurdle. According to the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority-UCAA, all returning and departing passengers must have tested negative for COVID-19 at least 72 hours before traveling.

 

