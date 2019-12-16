Sylvia Nankya
12:31

‘Air Bridge’ Vaccination Underway for DRC Ebola-Hit Communities

16 Dec 2019, 12:30 Comments 163 Views Human rights Security East Africa Updates

In short
With up to 100 armed groups believed to operate in the vast forested region of eastern DRC bordering Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, attacks on Ebola-hit communities have sparked a the humanitarian crisis and threatened aid distribution, amid serious civil unrest.

 

