‘Air Bridge’ Vaccination Underway for DRC Ebola-Hit Communities

In short
With up to 100 armed groups believed to operate in the vast forested region of eastern DRC bordering Uganda, Rwanda and Burundi, attacks on Ebola-hit communities have sparked a the humanitarian crisis and threatened aid distribution, amid serious civil unrest.
‘Air Bridge’ Vaccination Underway for DRC Ebola-Hit Communities16 Dec 2019, 12:30 Comments 163 Views Human rights Security East Africa Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.