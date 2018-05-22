Judith Kukunda
18:29

Air Force Officer Testifies Against Ex MP Kipoi Top story

22 May 2018, 18:28 Comments 147 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Breaking news
SGT Maj Nanswagi Semahera seated in Front after Testifying to Court. Kukunda Judith

SGT Maj Nanswagi Semahera seated in Front after Testifying to Court.

In short
According to Naswagi, he again met Kipoi in Ntinda in the company of a UPDF Air force soldier only identified as Lt. Majid. Naswagi, who testified in Kiswahili, said he received another call from Kipoi asking him to meet at certain hotel in Mbale near the High Court.

 

Tagged with: ex mp tonny nsubuga  kipoi seargent major semahera
Mentioned: updf general court martial

