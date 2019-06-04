In short
In Kampala, the air quality has been reported to be six times higher than the World Health Organization Air Quality Guidelines having increased in the last decade, according to Kampala’s air quality index measured by the air pollution monitor at the end of last year. It is thought that air pollution in Kampala is mostly caused by dust from unpaved roads, fumes from cars and open burning of waste.
Air Pollution Could Be Silently Ending Your Life – Expert4 Jun 2019, 11:13 Comments 128 Views Kampala, Uganda Lifestyle Environment Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.