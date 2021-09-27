Airlines Want Govt To Test UAE-bound Passengers at Entebbe Airport

In short
Nabirye says she woke up at 6 am so that she could depart from her home in Kasangati, Gayaza by 8 am. She arrived in Entebbe at 11 am and says her results were released after 4 pm, just in time for check-in at FlyDubai. FlyDubai check-in gate is open from 3-6 pm.
Airlines Want Govt To Test UAE-bound Passengers at Entebbe Airport27 Sep 2021, 23:57 Comments 183 Views Entebbe, Uganda Health Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.