Airtel Refunds 1% Mobile Money Tax

In short
Sumin Namaganda, the Public Relations Officer, Airtel Uganda, says that the refund process started today. Namaganda declined to reveal further details, saying that Airtel will issue a formal communication.
Airtel Refunds 1% Mobile Money Tax28 Jul 2018, 15:11 Comments 157 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Report
A Screenshot Showing Mobile Money Refund From Airtel Login to license this image from 1$.
