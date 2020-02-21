Kukunda Judith
21:00

Akena Family Decries Delay as Kanyamunyu’s Trial is Adjourned Indefinitely

21 Feb 2020, 20:54 Comments 175 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Kanyamunyu and Cynthia Munwangari in Court. File Photo

Kanyamunyu and Cynthia Munwangari in Court. File Photo

In short
Their trial which was part of a special criminal court session presided over by Justice Stephen Mubiru was this afternoon adjourned after the session came to an end. Mubiru, the Resident Judge of Gulu, now returns to his duty station to handle cases within his jurisdiction.

 

Tagged with: Kenneth Akena Matthew Kanyamunyu

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.