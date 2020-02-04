In short
Akena’s brother, John Nyeko told court presided over by Justice Steven Mubiru on Tuesday afternoon he spent the entire day time with the deceased before his life was cut shot on November, 12th 2016.
Akena's Belongings Found with Kanyamunyu: Prosecution Witness Top story4 Feb 2020, 20:15 Comments 140 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: Cynthia Munangwari matthew kanyamunyu person
Mentioned: Cynthia Munwangari Game Store Parking Intensive Care Unit John Nyeko Kenneth Akena Kyaddondo Rugby Grounds Logistics Director Malik Car Bond Nakasero Hospital Norvik Hospital Quantum Corporation Steven Mubiru Wandegeya Police
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.