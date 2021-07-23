Akol Calls for Unity as He Assumes Acholi Parliamentary Group Leadership

In short
Akol, the Kilak North Member of Parliament was elected to lead APG for a two-and-a-half-year tenure on Thursday from Parliament. He collected 11 votes to defeat Omoro District Woman Member of Parliament Catherine Lamwaka who had 10 votes. The two other contenders; Phillip Okin Ojara and Hillary Onek Obaloker stepped down before the polls.
Akol Calls for Unity as He Assumes Acholi Parliamentary Group Leadership23 Jul 2021, 08:17 Comments 257 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Politics Parliament Updates
