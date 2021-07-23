Julius Ocungi
08:19

Akol Calls for Unity as He Assumes Acholi Parliamentary Group Leadership

23 Jul 2021, 08:17 Comments 257 Views Kitgum, Uganda Northern Politics Parliament Updates
New APG Chairperson Anthony Akol. Courtesy Photo

New APG Chairperson Anthony Akol. Courtesy Photo

In short
Akol, the Kilak North Member of Parliament was elected to lead APG for a two-and-a-half-year tenure on Thursday from Parliament. He collected 11 votes to defeat Omoro District Woman Member of Parliament Catherine Lamwaka who had 10 votes. The two other contenders; Phillip Okin Ojara and Hillary Onek Obaloker stepped down before the polls.

 

Tagged with: Acholi Parliamentary Group [APG] Anthony Akol new APG Chairperson

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.