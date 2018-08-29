Olive Nakatudde
CID Boss Meets Lubaga Hospital Administrators Over Zaake

29 Aug 2018 Kampala, Uganda
Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (CIID) Director, Grace Akullo declined to speak to Journalists at Lubaga hospital. Olive Nakatudde

Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (CIID) Director, Grace Akullo declined to speak to Journalists at Lubaga hospital.

Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department CIID Director, Grace Akullo today spent the better part of the afternoon meeting the Lubaga Hospital Administrator following a letter allegedly from Police demanding the transfer of the bedridden Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake.

 

