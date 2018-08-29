CID Boss Meets Lubaga Hospital Administrators Over Zaake

In short
Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department CIID Director, Grace Akullo today spent the better part of the afternoon meeting the Lubaga Hospital Administrator following a letter allegedly from Police demanding the transfer of the bedridden Mityana Municipality MP Francis Zaake.
Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department (CIID) Director, Grace Akullo declined to speak to Journalists at Lubaga hospital. Login to license this image from 1$.
