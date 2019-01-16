Albertine Fishermen Demand Involvement in Oil and Gas Sector

In short
Gloria Sebikari, the Manager Corporate Affairs and Public Relations Officer Petroleum Authority of Uganda-PAU says the government together with the oil companies are undertaking a number of initiatives to ensure that Ugandans, including the fishing communities, are prepared to tap into the sector.
Albertine Fishermen Demand Involvement in Oil and Gas Sector16 Jan 2019, 11:42 Comments 96 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
Fishing boats at Kaiso Landing site in Hoima district Login to license this image from 1$.
