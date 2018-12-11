Albertine Leaders Demand Financial Literacy Trainings for Communities

In short
The leaders from the districts of Buliisa, Kikuube, Nwoya Hoima and Masindi say lack of enough training has forced the communities to misuse the compensation money.
Albertine Leaders Demand Financial Literacy Trainings for Communities11 Dec 2018, 16:14 Comments 132 Views Business and finance Analysis
Fredrick Kakoraki (Standing), the Hoima District LC5 Vice Chairperson stressing a point on need for Financial Literacy Training during the Dialogue. Login to license this image from 1$.
