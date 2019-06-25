In short
Some studies have indicated that over 750 billion liters of water could be extracted from Lake Albert alone over the twenty-year period of oil production.
Albertine Oil Prospects Mingle with Water Concerns25 Jun 2019, 18:25 Comments 188 Views Business and finance Parliament Misc Analysis
Cattel grazing within the area where well pads are to be located. Communites want free access to the resource when oil production begins
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.