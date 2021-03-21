In short
One of the UPDF officers told Uganda Radio Network on condition of anonymity that they have so far apprehended more than 30 high profile cattle thieves who have been conniving with police officers in stealing cattle. the theft. He says all the suspects arrested are being locked up at Masindi and Hoima Central Police Station.
Albertine Region Police Officers Probed for Cattle Theft
