Albertine Region: Women Walk Into Men Dominated Vocational Courses

In short
Female learners say they believe there is money in what is traditionally believed to be vocational courses for males such as welding, motor vehicle repair and maintenance, carpentry among others, hence a rush to grab opportunities.
Albertine Region: Women Walk Into Men Dominated Vocational Courses21 Oct 2018, 11:29 Comments 162 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Analysis
A female student at NVI Bishop Mukasa Centre, Hoima hitting a metal with a hammer Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.