Albertine Youth Bursary Scheme to Be Unveiled on Thursday

In short
Hoima Resident District Commissioner Samuel Kisembo says the programme intends to empower youths within the Albertine Graben through free vocational training in the areas of Welding and Metal Fabrication, plumbing and pipe Fitting, Motor vehicle mechanics, carpentry and Joinery and Brick laying among others.
Albertine Youth Bursary Scheme to Be Unveiled on Thursday12 Nov 2018, 19:23 Comments 160 Views Hoima, Uganda Education Report
Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima RDC Addressing the press about the Launch of the Bursary scheme. Login to license this image from 1$.
