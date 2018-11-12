Albertine Youth Bursary Scheme to Be Unveiled on Thursday

Samuel Kisembo, the Hoima RDC Addressing the press about the Launch of the Bursary scheme. Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Hoima Resident District Commissioner Samuel Kisembo says the programme intends to empower youths within the Albertine Graben through free vocational training in the areas of Welding and Metal Fabrication, plumbing and pipe Fitting, Motor vehicle mechanics, carpentry and Joinery and Brick laying among others.