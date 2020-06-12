Baker Batte
18:43

Albinos Decry Neglect During COVID-19

12 Jun 2020, 18:39 Comments 84 Views Human rights Health Misc Updates
Olive Namutebi

In short
Wafula Siradu Patrobas, a member of the Equal Opportunity Commission said that as Uganda celebrates the International Albinism Awareness Day, it is important to address stigma and discrimination towards people with albinism. The International Albinism Awareness Day is celebrated every June 13.

 

