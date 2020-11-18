Alcohol Distributors Appeal for Re-opening of Bars

In short
The distributors and wholesalers of the alcoholic drinks say that many bar owners have violated the rules, since the lockdown in March, but many more have so far managed to keep their activities away from authorities.
Alcohol Distributors Appeal for Re-opening of Bars18 Nov 2020, 22:07 Comments 176 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
Tagged with: Bars standard operating procedures
Mentioned: Uganda Legit Bar Owners Association
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.