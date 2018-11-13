In short
The animals are part of the 450 herds of cattle supplied to the district for distribution to persons with disabilities, the elderly, HIV victims, orphans, widows and child headed families in the district this financial year.
Alebtong Leaders Reject Skinny Cattle from Gov't13 Nov 2018, 12:41 Comments 129 Views Alebtong, Uganda Business and finance Report
Some of the Restocking Cows being grazed by a UPDF soldier in Alebtong district last week Login to license this image from 1$.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.