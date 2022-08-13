Alebtong Officials Sentenced to 30 Months Imprisonment, Disqualified from Holding Public Office

In short
While handing down the sentence, His Worship Nabende said that the convicts held public offices in a senior capacity and as such, their responsibilities in those offices required integrity but they abused it. He further described their actions as premeditated and that they gravely affected the public trust entrusted to them.
