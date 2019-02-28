Ronald Odongo
07:57

Alebtong Probes Alleged Mismanagement of UGX 500M

28 Feb 2019, 07:27 Comments 160 Views Alebtong, Uganda Business and finance Crime Breaking news
The letter by CAO Ogwete Otim directing for the investigation Ronald Odongo

The letter by CAO Ogwete Otim directing for the investigation Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
According to Ogwete, he will in accordance with the findings of the report. Obua has welcomed the decision by the CAO to conduction investigations into his concerns. He however, says this wont stop bigger investigations by the State House Anti-Corruption Unit.

 

Tagged with: alebtong district anti corruption unit development project financial year
Mentioned: ben ogwete otim state house anti-corruption unit chairperson bediworo village omarari primary schools angem primary school telela primary school patient department apala health centre awelo-kuricok abim district internal auditor edith nakalema theophilus obua

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.