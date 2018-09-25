Alenyo: The Lion of Nebbi and His Legacy

In short
Alenyo, a veteran journalist who worked solely with Radio Uganda for about four decades, using the radio name Alenyo O. O., was serving his third term as Nebbi District Chairperson.
Alenyo: The Lion of Nebbi and His Legacy25 Sep 2018, 09:05 Comments 96 Views Local government Northern Politics Report
In short
Tagged with: nebbi district chairperson esrom william alenyo is dead the death of esrom william alenyo
Mentioned: nebbi district local government - esrom william alenyo nebbi district - the death of alenyo oo
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.