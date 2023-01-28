Amony Immaculate
Alik HC III Receives UGX 168M for Staff House Construction

Lira, Uganda
District officials led by the deputy RDC Lira handing over contract documents to the contractor

In short
The self-contained house meant to accommodate two staff will have a 5000-liter water harvesting tank and another 1000-liter tank to supply water to the inside facilities. Alik HCIII, which was recently upgraded from health center II has eleven staff.

 

