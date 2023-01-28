In short
The self-contained house meant to accommodate two staff will have a 5000-liter water harvesting tank and another 1000-liter tank to supply water to the inside facilities. Alik HCIII, which was recently upgraded from health center II has eleven staff.
Alik HC III Receives UGX 168M for Staff House Construction
