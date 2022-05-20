Kukunda Judith
15:20

All Applications Challenging UCC's Suspending 39 Journalists Handed to One Judge

20 May 2022, 15:06 Comments 189 Views TWED Towers, Kafu Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Some of the Applicants at the High Court in Kampala .

Some of the Applicants at the High Court in Kampala .

In short
The directive by Mutabazi was challenged in the Courts of law by seven applicants who in total filed four separate applications against Mutabazi as individual, UCC and the Attorney General.

 

Tagged with: Bobi Wine Godfrey Mutabazi OTT Tax Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Uganda Communications Commission-UCC

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.