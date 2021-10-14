In short
Decolus Kiiza, the FUFA Deputy CEO in charge of Football says that players have either received their first COVID-19 jab while others are fully vaccinated in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.
All Players Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Ahead of New Uganda Premier League Season
14 Oct 2021
