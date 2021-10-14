Fahad Muganga
All Players Vaccinated Against Covid-19 Ahead of New Uganda Premier League Season

14 Oct 2021, Kampala, Uganda
Vipers SC players

Decolus Kiiza, the FUFA Deputy CEO in charge of Football says that players have either received their first COVID-19 jab while others are fully vaccinated in a bid to limit the spread of the virus.

 

