Olive Nakatudde
19:21

Allegations Against Me are Just a Witch Hunt Without Evidence - Byarugaba

2 Feb 2023, 19:17 Comments 84 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Business and finance Updates
NSSF managing director Richard Byarugaba

NSSF managing director Richard Byarugaba

In short
Richard Byarugaba said that he had not responded to the allegations at any fora because the Minister’s letter was not written to him and just saw it on social media.

 

Tagged with: National Social Security Fund (NSSF) Richard Byarugaba

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.