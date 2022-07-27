Allegations on Milk Safety Unsettle Industry - DDA

In short
The lecturer at the College of Veterinary Medicine, Animal Resources & Biosecurity, Livestock and Industrial Resources specifically noted that farmers hardly recognize the ‘withdrawal period’- the time length recommended before the animal product is consumed after treating the animal with drugs. Most manufacturers of animal and plant drugs warn against consuming the product until after two to three weeks after the drugs have been applied.
Allegations on Milk Safety Unsettle Industry - DDA27 Jul 2022, 17:37 Comments 131 Views Kampala, Uganda Business and finance Health Updates
In short
Tagged with: milk safety
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.