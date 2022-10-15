In short
On Saturday morning, Dr Moses Byaruhanga, the Director of Police Health Services presented the report of the abdominal Pelvic CT scan from Kampala Imaging Centre to Kabanda and some of his family members which showed that Kabanda was born with one Kidney which was bigger in size than the normal kidney and that he had multiple renal arteries yet usually, there is only one artery per kidney.
Alleged Kidney Harvest Victim was Born with One Kidney -CT Scan
15 Oct 2022
