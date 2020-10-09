Basaija Idd
04:47

Alliance for National Transformation Lines Up 27 Aspirants in Kasese

9 Oct 2020, 04:41 Comments 36 Views 2021 Elections Updates
ANT Will present twenty seven candidates to vie for various political positions in kasese

David Bwiruka, one of the national ANT party coordinators say that the party is presenting a selection of leaders that are going to change the current political course of the country. He applauds the participation of young people in elective politics as a step in the right direction towards liberation.

 

