Candia Stephen
18:54

Alliance for National Transformation Roots for Support in West Nile

1 Oct 2019, 18:47 Comments 92 Views Arua, Uganda Politics Report
Alliance for National Transformation Party President General Mugisha Muntu addressing district coordinators in Arua town on Tuesday.

Alliance for National Transformation Party President General Mugisha Muntu addressing district coordinators in Arua town on Tuesday.

In short
Mugisha Muntu, the President Alliance for National Transformation political urged ANT members in the region to avoid friction with other political parties.

 

Tagged with: Alliance for National Transformation political party.

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.