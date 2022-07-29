Kato Joseph
13:49

Alliance in Motion Global-Uganda Named in Fraud, Trafficking Scandals

29 Jul 2022, 13:41 Comments 98 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
L-R, Gen Musanyufu and Igoye launching the 2021 human trafficking report

L-R, Gen Musanyufu and Igoye launching the 2021 human trafficking report

In short
The company which was registered in Uganda eight years ago is said to have its roots in the Philippines. In Uganda, it operates from Mabirizi Complex as a distributor of nutritional supplements manufactured by natures way company in the United States of America. The supplements include Alkaline Coffee, MyChocco, a chocolate drink for children, and Liven 24/7 among others.

 

Tagged with: Alliance in moRose Arinaitwe and Boaz Yesiga. Jonathan Odot and Barbra

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.