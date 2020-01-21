Alliance One Bows to Pressure, Begins Buying Excess Tobacco

In short
Hoima LC V Chairperson, Kadir Kirungi, says after reaching a mutual Understanding with the Company managers, they resolved that the Company begins buying the remaining Tobacco beginning this week.
Alliance One Bows to Pressure, Begins Buying Excess Tobacco21 Jan 2020, 07:37 Comments 195 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: Alliance One Tobacco company Tobacco farmers
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.