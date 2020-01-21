Okello Emmanuel
Alliance One Bows to Pressure, Begins Buying Excess Tobacco

21 Jan 2020, 07:37 Comments 195 Views Hoima, Uganda Business and finance Misc Updates

Hoima LC V Chairperson, Kadir Kirungi, says after reaching a mutual Understanding with the Company managers, they resolved that the Company begins buying the remaining Tobacco beginning this week.

 

